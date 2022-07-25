Salman Khan Celebrates Rumoured Girlfriend Iulia Vantur's 42nd Birthday With Sohail Khan, Aayush Sharma And Others

Aayush Sharma shared this picture. (courtesy: aaysharma)

Salman Khan's rumoured girlfriend, Iulia Vantur, turned a year older on July 24 and celebrated her 42nd birthday with Salman Khan, his brother Sohail Khan and his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, director Sajid Ali and others. It seems the actress had a blast at her birthday bash, and this video stands as proof. Iulia shared a video on her Instagram handle that shows her cutting the cake while Salman Khan and others cheer for her. Sharing the video, she thanked everyone for making her birthday special. She wrote, "My lovelies, I'm overwhelmed today It feels so good to be loved and I feel like sharing this love. I feel so lucky to have good souls in my life: friends, family I love, people I count on! Thank u guys for making my birthday so special being there... no plan... just heart... friendship and... fun! My life is better because of u Wish all my close ones were here last night but once we'll make that happen' Thank u all for your messages, love, wishes, for your continuous support and I'm sending lots of love and light to everyone here #birthday #friends #love #fun #joy #blessed #july."

Aayush Sharma also shared a group picture from Iulia Vantur's 42nd birthday celebration on his Instagram stories. In the image, we can see Salman Khan posing with birthday girl Iulia Vantur and others. Sharing the post, Aayush wrote, "A very happy birthday to you Iulia. May you always keep smiling and spreading happiness."

Meanwhile, it's been years that Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur are reportedly dating each other. Often, the duo arrives together at the events, but they are yet to officially confirm their relationship.

On the work front, Iulia Vantur collaborated with Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa for a music video Main Chala, featuring Salman Khan and Pragya Jaiswal. On the other hand, Salman Khan has several films in his kitty - Tiger 3 and Kabhi Eid Aur Kabhi Diwali.