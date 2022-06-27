From Salman Khan's Hyderabad Diaries: A Catch-Up With Ram Charan And Venkatesh

Salman Khan with Ram Charan, Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh. (courtesy: alwaysrhyme)

Salman Khan, who is currently shooting in Hyderabad for his upcoming movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, on Sunday, attended the get-together hosted by Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana Kamineni. Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh Daggubati also joined the superstar. The photo has been posted on the Instagram account of Ram's pet Rhyme. In the image, Salman Khan looks dapper in an all-black outfit, while Venkatesh can be seen standing beside the superstar in a black shirt paired with olive-green pants. Pooja looks pretty in a beige-coloured top paired with white pants. Ram Charan and his wife Upasana looked adorable in casual outfits. Ram Charan's pet dog Rhyme can also be seen in his wife Upasana's arms. "I'm one lucky puppy, Love, hugs & cuddles - all for me," read the caption.

Here have a look:

A few days ago, Salman Khan attended a dinner party at Ram Charan's father, Chiranjeevi's house. The megastar hosted a dinner party to honour his friend Kamal Haasan and celebrate the success of his recently released film Vikram. Chiranjeevi tweeted several pictures and captioned the post as, "Absolute joy, celebrating & honouring my dearest old friend @ikamalhaasan for the spectacular success of #Vikram along with my dearest Sallu Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan @Dir_Lokesh & team at my home last night.What an intense & thrilling film it is!!Kudos My friend!! More Power to you!." Check out the post below:

Absolute joy,celebrating & honouring my dearest old friend @ikamalhaasan for the spectacular success of #Vikram along with my dearest Sallu Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan@Dir_Lokesh & team at my home last night.What an intense & thrilling film it is!!Kudos My friend!! More Power to you! pic.twitter.com/0ovPFK20r4 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) June 12, 2022

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan is shooting for his upcoming movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in Hyderabad with co-star Pooja Hegde. The film is helmed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Salman Khan also has Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif, which is scheduled to release next year.