Salman Khan Announces Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Schedule Wrap With New Pic

Salman Khan, on Saturday, shared an update on his forthcoming project Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film was previously titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The actor shared a picture from the sets of the film on social media and he revealed that the film's schedule has been wrapped. Salman Khan can be seen dressed in a printed jacket and sporting long hair, His swag is off the charts. Salman Khan captioned the post: "Shoot wrapped. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan arrives Eid 2023." The film will be directed by Farhad Samji and it will be produced by Salman Khan Films.

The actor had been teasing his Instafam with glimpses from his project. When the actor completed 34 years in cinema, he shared this video and he wrote: "34 years ago was now and 34 years later is also now. My life's journey began from nowhere made up of 2 words now and here. Thank you for being with me then which was now and thank you for being with me now. Really appreciate it."

Other than Salman Khan, the film will also feature Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vijender Singh.

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in the film Antim, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, which also featured Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma (married to Arpita Khan). He also announced the second installment of Bajrangi Bahaijaan. The actor's forthcoming projects include Kick 2, with Jacqueline Fernandez and Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. The film will release next year. The actor is currently seen hosting the TV reality show Bigg Boss 16.