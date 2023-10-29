Salman Khan And Cristiano Ronaldo In One Frame. 'Crossover No One Expected,' Says The Internet

The viral picture of Salman Khan, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez. (Courtesy: X)

Salman Khan, who is on a promotional spree for his big-ticket film Tiger 3, was spotted enjoying a boxing match next to star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Several fan pages of the actor and footballer shared videos from the stadium. In the video, we can see Salman Khan, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez were seated in a row side by side. They were fully engrossed in the match. A fan page shared another picture in which Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez can be seen taking a selfie while Salman Khan looking at the match. The caption read, "Crossover no one expected...SalmanKhan and #Ronaldo." Take a look:

This was the viral video we are talking about. The caption read, "#SalmanKhan was spotted sitting next to #Ronaldo & Georgina in Saudi Arabia to attend a boxing match . The most unexpected crossover."

Another fanpage wrote in the caption, "Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina are seated next to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan tonight.Video is getting Viral on Social media!!!"

The trailer of Tiger 3 released recently. The trailer follows the events of the previous two films as Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif resume their roles as agents Tiger and Zoya. Besides saving the nation, Salman's Tiger also has to battle a new enemy played by Emraan Hashmi, who is out to get him and his family at any cost. The rest of the trailer is packed with some stunning action sequences, power-packed one-liners like "Jab tak tiger maara nahi, tak tak Tiger haara nahi (till Tiger is alive, he remains undefeated)." Take a look here:

The first song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam released last week. This is the first song that Arijit Singh has sung for the actor. Take a look:

Salman Khan returned to Mumbai on Sunday. He was spotted by the paps at the airport. Tiger 3, the third part of the Tiger franchise, is directed by Maneesh Sharma. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu this Diwali. The film will reportedly also have a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan.