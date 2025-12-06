Salman Khan And Chitrangda Singh's BTS Moment From <i>Battle Of Galwan</i> Set Goes Viral. See Pic

In July, Salman Khan unveiled the first glimpse of his upcoming war drama, Battle of Galwan. In September, the actor shared a behind-the-scenes shot from the film set while busy filming in Ladakh. He has now officially wrapped up the film, completing the remaining scenes in Mumbai. A new picture has surfaced online showing Salman Khan and the female lead, Chitrangda Singh, smiling as they pose for a selfie. Both are dressed in Indian Army uniforms.

Have a look here:

First Glimpse Of Battle Of Galwan

Salman Khan revealed the look of his upcoming film titled Battle of Galwan, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, on July 4, 2025.

The motion poster showcases Salman Khan with bloodstains all over his face; he is also sporting a moustache in the film.

Salman is said to be portraying the character of Colonel B Santosh Babu, the commendable officer who led the 16 Bihar Regiment during the 2020 Galwan Valley clash with Chinese troops.

About The Battle Of Galwan

The film is based on the Galwan standoff between India and its neighbour, China, on June 15, 2020, during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India.

Indian and Chinese troops clashed in the Galwan Valley, eastern Ladakh. This was part of a larger border standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The clash turned violent when both sides attempted to patrol disputed areas, leading to hand-to-hand combat.

The fighting resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers, while China also suffered casualties. This was the deadliest India-China face-off in over four decades, escalating tensions and prompting both nations to increase troop deployments and engage in diplomatic talks to prevent further conflict.

Currently, India and China have mended their relationship and opened multiple diplomatic channels, as India also grapples with tariffs imposed by the USA, China's arch-rival in the West.

This is based on a story from India's Most Fearless 3 by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh.