Salman Khan And Brother Arbaaz In A Throwback Pic. Seen Yet?

Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz Khan shared a throwback picture on Instagram with the superstar and captioned it as, "He's got my back always. Salman Khan, love you. Thank you for being the brother you are. Love my family." The picture appears to be a still from Salman and Arbaaz's 1999 film Hello Brother, also starring Rani Mukerji. Hello Brother was directed and co-produced by Salman and Arbaaz's younger brother Sohail Khan. Their picture has been liked by celebs like Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Amrita Arora and others. Salman, Arbaaz and Sohail are sons of scriptwriter Salim Khan and his first wife Sushila Charak. They also have two sisters - Alvira and Arpita.
Months ago, Arbaaz posted a childhood picture of the Khan brothers and sister Alvira and captioned it as, "Massive throwback. Childhood memories." (Can you recognise Salman Khan in this throwback picture?)
Apart from Hello Brother, Salman and Arbaaz have starred together in films such as Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Garv: Pride and Honour and the hugely successful Dabangg series. Dabangg was also produced by Arbaaz and later, he directed Dabangg 2.
Salman Khan last starred in Tiger Zinda Hai which has earned over Rs 300 crore at the box office. His next film is Race 3 and Bharat. Meanwhile, Arbaaz Khan's Nirdosh released las week.