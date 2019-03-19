Salman Khan And Alia Bhatt In Sanjay Leela Bhansali's New Film Inshallah

Ishallah! Alia Bhatt and Salman Khan together.

Highlights Alia will co-star with Salman in Mr Bhansali's next film The film is titled 'Inshallah', tweeted Alia This marks Alia's first film with Mr Bhansali and also with Salman

Alia Bhatt is going places! The 26-year-old actress has scored her first film with sought-after filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and also with Salman Khan. Alia Bhatt and Salman Khan will co-star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's new film Inshallah and the actress simply can't wait to join the sets. "Dream with your eyes wide open they say and I did. Sanjay sir and Salman Khan are magical together and I can't wait to join them on this beautiful journey called Inshallah," tweeted an overwhelmed Alia Bhatt. Last night, she was spotted outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office in Juhu and now we know why.

Dream with your eyes wide open they say & I did. Sanjay Sir and Salman Khan are magical together & I can't wait to join them on this beautiful journey called "Inshallah" #Inshallah#SLB@BeingSalmanKhan@bhansali_produc@SKFilmsOfficial@prerna982 — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) March 19, 2019

In another tweet, Alia Bhatt added that the first time she stepped in to Mr Bhansali's office with a heart full of dreams was when she was much younger: "I was 9 when I first walked into Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office, all nervous and hoping and praying that I would be in his next film. It's been a long wait."

I was 9 when I first walked into Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office, all nervous and hoping and praying that I would be in his next film. It's been a long wait. — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) March 19, 2019

Meanwhile, Salman Khan can't wait to work with the director again and is also equally excited about working with Alia Bhatt for the first time. Sharing the big news on Twitter, Salman Khan wrote: "It's been 20 years but I am glad Sanjay and I are finally back in his next film, Inshallah. Looking forward to working with Alia and inshallah, we will all be blessed on this journey."

It's been 20 years but I am glad Sanjay and I are finally back in his next film, Inshallah. Looking forward to work with Alia and inshallah we will all be blessed on this journey.#Inshallah#SLB@aliaa08@bhansali_produc@SKFilmsOfficial — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 19, 2019

Salman Khan starred in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut film as a director Khamoshi: The Musical and then famously co-starred with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in 1999 release Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. While that was Salman's last film with the director, Salman also made a cameo in 2007's Saawariya. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's last three films - Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and "Padmaavat" - were headlined by Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

Alia Bhatt's impressive line-up of films includes Kalank and Brahmastra. Salman Khan has films such as Bharat and Dabangg 3 in the pipeline.

