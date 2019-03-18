'Don't Ask,' Tweets Alia Bhatt When Asked How She Danced In Kalank Song With Madhuri Dixit Looking On

In Kalank's Ghar More Pardesiya, no dance-off has been attempted and Alia Bhatt has the floor to herself while Madhuri Dixit looks on

Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit in a still from Ghar More Pardesiya


  1. Kalank's first song 'Ghar More Pardesiya' released on Monday
  2. Alia's performance received mixed reviews on Twitter
  3. Many tweets lamented the lack of dancing on Madhuri's part

You might or you might not have been impressed by Alia Bhatt's Kathak routine in Ghar More Pardesiya, the newly-released song from upcoming film Kalank. Chances are, Alia doesn't really care what you think because she appears to have won over a crazy tough audience - her co-star Madhuri Dixit, for whom Alia dances for much of her screen time in the song. When it comes to dancing, and especially when it comes to Kathak, Madhuri is nonpareil and while some have braved the floor with her, very few have lived to tell the tale - most notably, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who acquitted herself with honours in Dola Re from Devdas.

In Ghar More Pardesiya, no such dance-off has been attempted and Alia Bhatt has the floor to herself while Madhuri Dixit looks on admiringly. However, as actress Dia Mirza pointed out in a congratulatory tweet, the presence of someone who has reigned undisputed since Tezaab's Ek Do Teen is enough to make the surest of foot quail. "Don't ask," Alia tweeted back to Dia - and we won't.

 

 

Alia's performance received mixed reviews from the rest of Twitter. Many tweets lamented the lack of dancing on Madhuri's part:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Others thought Alia had done a neat job:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Some thought Alia's performance was not without Kalank:

 

 

 

 

At least one tweet indicated that simply having the actresses share the screen was enough:

 

 

And another made it clear that nothing less than this would do:

 

 

Watch Ghar More Pardesiya here:

Madhuri Dixit's role in Kalank was originally intended for Sridevi, who died suddenly and tragically last year. Kalank, a period piece set in the 1940s, also stars Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt. Directed by Abhishek Varman and produced by Karan Johar, the film releases on April 17.



