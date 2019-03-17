Alia Bhatt Is Nervous About Kalank Song Ghar More Pardesiya And In Hiding

Alia Bhatt in a new still from Kalank (courtesy YouTube)

Alia Bhatt is terribly nervous about Ghar More Pardesiya - the first song from Kalank to be released tomorrow and quickly wrote an Instagram note. The 26-year-old actress said that the song had a massive impact on her as she she spent "sleepless" nights during its shooting: "A song that gave me sleepless nights, days and months is coming very, very soon." Alia also confessed that she's never experienced this level of nervousness before and we may have to appoint a search party to go look for her as she's in hiding (under her bed). "I think you can safely say that I have never been SO nervous for anything in my life... *screams frantically and hides under bed* You may have to send a search party to find me. Meanwhile, watch this space for more," read the rest of Alia's post.

On Sunday afternoon, Alia's Kalank co-star Varun Dhawan teased us with a sneak peek of the song and wrote: "The first song of Kalank, Ghar More Pardesiya is out tomorrow. Get ready to witness this spectacle tomorrow and the introduction of where Zafar has grown up." Varun features as the above mentioned Zafar, a feisty character, who appears to be in love with Roop, played by Alia. The teaser only has glimpses of Zafar and Roop.

Considering the appreciative response the teaser of Kalank received last week, it appears that Alia doesn't need to worry about Ghar More Pardesiya too much. Kalank is a period piece set in the pre-independence era of 1945. The story was conceptualised by Karan Johar some 15 years ago and when it came to fruition, we were introduced to the ensemble cast of the film, also featuring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt.

Directed by Abhishek Verman, Kalank is all set to hit screens on April 19.

