Kalank: Madhuri Dixit Shares New Poster Of 'Mysterious And Enchanting' Bahaar Begum

Madhuri Dixit in Kalank. (Image courtesy: Twitter)

Highlights Madhuri Dixit said she "felt blessed" playing the role Madhuri Dixit was offered the role after Sridevi's death Kalank releases on April 17

Madhuri Dixit, who plays the role of Bahaar Begum in upcoming film Kalank, shared her new poster on social media describing her character as "mysterious and enchanting" and adding that she "felt blessed" playing the role. Madhuri Dixit looks spectacular in an exquisite maroon outfit as she poses against the backdrop of what appears to be a haveli. Going by the film's teaser, which released earlier this week, Madhuri Dixit's Bahaar Begum has an integral role to play in the complicated life of Balraj Chaudhry (played by Sanjay Dutt) and his family. However, Madhuri Dixit wasn't the first choice for the role of Bahaar Begum, it was Sridevi. After Sridevi's death, the role was offered to Madhuri Dixit.

Take a look at Madhuri Dixit as Bahaar Begum in Kalank:

Speaking about stepping into Sridevi's shoes for Kalank, Madhuri Dixit said during a press conference for the film: "I have immense respect for her. She was a good artiste and a good human being too. To step into the role, when you look in to it as an actress, it's a different scenario as you add your own inputs to the character, but we used to remember her on sets as she was a part of the film."

"Once you start working, you have to move on and do your job... I did that, but missed her too," she added.

Kalank, directed by Abhishek Varman and produced by Karan Johar, also stars Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Alia Bhatt and Sonakshi Sinha.

Kalank opens in cinemas on April 17.

(With inputs from IANS)

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.