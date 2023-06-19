Salman Khan, Aamir Khan Lead Celeb Roll-Call At Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's Wedding Reception

Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and others at Karan Deol's wedding reception party.

Heartiest congratulations to newlyweds Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya. The lovely couple, who got married on Sunday, hosted a lavish reception party later in the day for their family and friends from the film fraternity. For the occasion, the bride Drisha wore a stunning pastel lehenga while her groom Karan complemented her in a black tuxedo. The couple smiled widely as they posed for the camera at their party venue. Take a look at the bride and groom:

The Deol family undoubtedly made a stylish appearance at the reception. Karan's grandfather Dharmendra, father Sunny Deol and uncles Bobby and Abhay were clicked at the party, dressed in their festive finery. Karan Deol's younger brother Rajveer and cousin Aryaman Deol (Bobby Deol's son) were also present as they took part in the rituals. In one of the frames, Rajveer and Sunny Deol were pictured serving sweets to their guests and also feeding each other the same.

Take a look at some of the pictures from last night:

See Rajveer share a cute moment with dad Sunny Deol:

Besides the Deol clan, the reception, which was held in Mumbai, was also attended by some of the biggest names in the Bollywood Industry. Salman Khan, who appeared alongside Sunny Deol in the 1996 film Jeet, attended the party in a stylish black suit. Aamir Khan also marked his presence, dressed in his casual best, as he always does. Both the actors smiled and posed for the shutterbugs stationed at the party venue. Take a look at their OOTN:

Sunny Deol's industry friends and contemporaries were also part of the celebrations. Jackie Shroff, who has worked with Sunny Deol in many films of the 90s, attended the party in a black attire. The Tridev actor completed his look by wearing a red cap. Sunny Deol's Sohni Mahiwal co-star Poonam Dhillon attended the party with her daughter Paloma and son Anmol Thakeria. The actress wore a ravishing green and black saree for the occasion and looked absolutely gorgeous.

Other attendees to the party also included veteran actors Anupam Kher, Shatrugan Sinha and Raj Babbar and Subhash Ghai who lit up the party with their mere presence.

Karan and Drisha got married in an intimate ceremony on Sunday, in the presence of their family and friends. Post marriage, Karan Deol treated his fans to a beautiful wedding picture. In it, the couple can be seen glowing as they perform the wedding rituals. The bride Drisha looks beautiful in a red lehenga with Karan by her side in an all-white traditional wear. Sharing the image, Karan wrote, "You are my today and all of my tomorrows. The beginning of a beautiful journey in our lives. We are overwhelmingly thankful for the abundant blessings and well wishes that surround us!"

Take a look at the wholesome post here:

An equally heartfelt post was shared by the groom's father as well. Sharing some inside pictures from the ceremony, Sunny Deol wrote, "Today I gained a beautiful daughter. Bless you, my Bachas. God Bless!"

Take a peek:

Karan is the older of the two children of Sunny and Pooja Deol. He made his Bollywood debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and will be next seen in Apne 2.