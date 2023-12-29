Salaar Box Office Collection 7: Prabhas' Film Is A Smash Hit At Rs 308 Crore

A still from Salaar. (courtesy: YouTube)

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, headlined by Prabhas,continues to dominate the box office. The action-drama, on Day 7, minted Rs 13.50 crore (across all languages), taking its total collection to ₹ 308.90 crore at the domestic box office, as per Sacnilk. The action drama was released in Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu. The film clashed with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki at the box office. Salaar also features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Meenakshi Chaudhary and Saran Shakthi in important roles. The film was given an adult certificate from the censor board.

Before his film's release, director Prashanth Neel, along with stars Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, interacted with RRR director SS Rajamouli. During his conversation, the KGF famed director expressed his disappointment over the adult certificate that his film received. Prashanth Neel explained, "This story is all about Deva and Vardha, Salaar is a drama at its core. I've seen Telugu cinema for years now and the violence in my film is pale compared to that. The idea was never to make a film so violent it gets an A. But the guidelines have changed and the censor board asked me to make certain cuts. I got so quiet when they said that because I didn't make a vulgar movie. The violence in the film is needed. I was disappointed, but Prabhas told me it's okay."

In his conversation with news agency PTI, Prashanth Neel opened up about his thought process behind making Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire and Prabhas' character. The director said, “There was never a pressure to make Salaar. The idea is to make sure that the actor looks like a character. You don't want to show Prabhas as Prabhas, you want to show him as a character and I tried our best to do something like that.” Referring to Prabhas' film Adipurush and Radhe Shyam facing a hard time at the box office, Prashanth Neel said a star can always bounce back after a hit film.

Up next, Prabhas has Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD with Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan.