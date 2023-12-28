Salaar Box Office Collection Day 6: Prabhas' Film Is Inching Closer To Rs 300 Crore

A still from Salaar. (courtesy: YouTube)

Prashanth Neel's Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1, on day 6, minted ₹ 17 crore (across all languages), as per a Sacnilk report. The film is on the verge of entering the ₹ 300-crore club at the box office. In total, the action-drama has collected ₹ 297.40 crore at the domestic box office. While Prabhas' portrayal of Deva has garnered praise from film enthusiasts, Sriya Reddy, who played the role of Radha Rama Mannar in Salaar, is also receiving accolades. FYI: Sriya made a comeback to Telugu cinema with Salaar.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Sriya Reddy mentioned how she and director Prashanth Neel discussed her role. Expressing the director's confidence in her character, Sriya Reddy stated, "He (Prashanth Neel) promised me my role would stand out, and he's a man of his word. There were a lot of phone calls, meetings, look tests… By the end of it all, we knew what Radha Rama Mannar was all about."

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Salaar 2.5 stars and said, “The first half of Salaar: Part 1 is devoted entirely to the story of the burly brooding and invincible Devaratha (Prabhas), his relationship with his mother (Easwari Rao) and his friendship with his pal from 25 years ago, Varadha Raja Mannar (Prithviraj Sukumaran), son of the second wife of the ruler of present-day Khansaar, Raja Mannar (Jagapathi Babu). Over about 90 minutes, the film sets the stage for Deva's dramatic appearance in Khansaar, a 1000-year-old principality where a bloody battle of succession is on between the ruling Mannar tribe and the Shouraangya and Ghaniyaar tribes for the throne occupied by Varadha's father.”

Salaar opened to theatres on December 22. The film was released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Up next, Parbhas has Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD alongside Deepika Padukone.