Sakshi Tanwar Says M.O.M. - Mission Over Mars Has 'Women-Centric Content'

Sakshi Tanwar's role will be of a strict disciplined Mission Coordinator. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights Sakshi Tanwar will feature in Ekta Kapoor's web-series 'M.O.M.' She will play the role of an independent woman scientist Nandita 'M.O.M' will also see Mona Singh, Nidhi Singh, Palomi Ghosh in lead roles

Actress Sakshi Tanwar, known for featuring in daily soaps like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, will play a scientist in producer Ekta Kapoor's upcoming web-series M.O.M. - Mission Over Mars. The ALTBalaji show is based on a quartet of women scientists who chart the journey of Indian Space Agency's Mission on Mars right from inception to execution. Playing a pivotal role as one of the four women scientists is none other than Sakshi Tanwar. She will be portraying the role of an independent woman scientist Nandita. Being a strict disciplined Mission Coordinator of M.O.M., Nandita is one who comes with the attitude of a hard taskmaster, alongside being a caring mother.

"M.O.M is an impressive web-series completely dominant with women-centric content. I am extremely overwhelmed that ALTBalaji gave me the character of Nandita Hariprasad, which is a senior scientist at ISA," Sakshi said in a statement.

"This series completely reiterates the fact that women today can achieve the impossible and work at any position in their workspace. I am sure that the viewers will love the series, for its cast who portray strong-minded characters and women of substance in the show," she added.

M.O.M will also see actors like Mona Singh, Nidhi Singh and Palomi Ghosh playing pivotal roles.