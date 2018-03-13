ICYMI: A Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii Reunion, Featuring Sakshi Tanwar And Her Co-Stars

The cast of television's hit show Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, headlined by Sakshi Tanwar, recently had a reunion. The picture from their meeting was shared by actress Kavita Kaushik, who played Manya Sanjay Doshi in the show. "Friendships that last more than 7 years are likely to last a lifetime, aisa suna hai lekin yahaan toh dosti 16 saal puraani chal rahi hai. I guess we are lasting a life time! Chalo badhiya hai. Gundas of Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii." The blockbuster picture features Sakshi Tanwar (who played Parvati), co-stars Suchita Trivedi, Shweta Keswani and others. Kavita's husband Ronit also joined team Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii for the picture.
Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii started in October 2000 and ended eight years later. Sakshi Tanwar became a household name after featuring in the show, produced by Ekta Kapoor. She starred opposite Kiran Karmarkar, who played her husband Om. Sakshi won several awards for the show.
In 2011, she starred in Ekta Kapoor's another hit show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, opposite Ram Kapoor. She and Ram shot for a web series Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat also.
Sakshi Tanwar, 45, starred in Aamir Khan's 2016 film Dangal. She played Aamir's wife in the film.