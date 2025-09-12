New Releases This Week: <i>Saiyaara, Do You Wanna Partner, Love In Vietnam</i> And More

The weekend is knocking at the door. Do you know what that means? It's time to say goodbye to your work stress and put on your favourite show or go out and watch a movie with friends or family. If the plan sounds exciting, then you are in for a treat. The OTT and cinema world is coming up with a plethora of fresh content across diverse genres this week, suited for every mood. Your search ends here, as we have curated a list of trending releases that will keep you hooked.

Saiyaara (September 12) - Netflix

Missed Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda's intense romantic love story in the theatres? Fret not, the Mohit Suri blockbuster is now on OTT. The story centres around an aspiring musician, Krish Kapoor, who falls in love with a budding writer, Vani Batr, suffering from early-onset Alzheimer's disease. Their relationship experiences euphoric highs and crushing lows.

Do You Wanna Partner? (September 12) - Prime Video

This comedy-drama is led by an all-female lead, Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty. The duo plays entrepreneurial best friends, Shikha and Anahita, who dream of launching a craft beer business. Their start-up venture, however, comes with several modern life challenges, especially in the male-dominated industry.

Rambo in Love (September 12) - JioHotstar

Get ready for a fresh romantic comedy, featuring Abhinav Manikanta and Payal Chengappa. If you love office romances, then this Ajith Reddy directorial must be on your list. The seven-episode Telugu series tells the tale of an almost bankrupt entrepreneur searching for funds to save his business. His challenges double up when a potential investor turns out to be his former partner. whom he had previously betrayed.

Every Minute Counts Season 2 (September 12) - Prime Video

A fan of survival thrillers will absolutely love this Jorge Michel Grau-directed series, which is returning for the second segment. The plot takes viewers on an edge-of-the-seat ride, 24 hours after a devastating earthquake struck Mexico City in 1985, with Dr. Ángel (Osvaldo Benavides) still trapped under the rubble. The new season sheds light on the rescue efforts and a dark military secret.

You and Everything Else (September 12) - Netflix

K-drama admirers, this heartfelt series will leave you reaching for tissues and rooting for the characters all at once. The show, directed by Jo Young Min and starring Kim Go-eun, Park Ji-hyun, and Kim Gun-woo, revolves around the complex equation between two decades-long friends who grow apart due to certain circumstances. Things change when one of them asks the other to accompany her through her final days.

Maledictions (September 12) - Netflix

Trust us, you will be absorbed into this gripping crime thriller where a governor's daughter in northern Argentina is kidnapped during the peak of their career. Torn between his family and ambition, he is forced to make a series of tough choices driven by politics while also keeping in mind his daughter's safety.

The Ba**ds of Bollywood (September 18) - Netflix

A true-blue Bollywood buff just cannot miss out on this debut Aryan Khan directorial. The son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan has brought his father alongside the other two Khans — Aamir and Salman in this action entertainer. Other big names in the film include Bobby Deol, Kill movie fame Lakshya and Raghav Juyal.

The Trial Season 2 (September 19) - JioHotstar

Kajol returns as the fierce lawyer Noyonika Sengupta in the second season of the courtroom drama, directed by Umesh Bist. New cast members joining the second part include veteran actor-comedian Asrani (his OTT debut) and Karanvir Sharma.

Bakasura Restaurant (September 12)

Bakasura Restaurant, directed by SJ Shiva, is the perfect blend of belly laughs, mythological horror, and food-fuelled chaos. In the film, five friends accidentally summon Bakasura, a demon known for its gluttony, to give wings to their dream of opening a restaurant. What follows is pure havoc with a side of supernatural shenanigans.

Reality Ranis of the Jungle Season 2 (September 22) - Discovery Plus

Coming on Discovery Plus soon is an all-female survival reality show where contestants are pushed to their limits in rugged and challenging natural settings. It's adapted from the global format Reality Queens of the Jungle. Season 2 has a major terrain change from dense jungles to a coastal wilderness, amping up the stakes.

Jugnuma (September 12) - Theatres

Set against the backdrop of the pristine Indian Himalayas, Jugnuma takes the audience back to 1989. Manoj Bajpayee brings the character of Dev to life, a wealthy man who discovers mysterious, burnt trees on his sprawling fruit orchard estate. As the fire outbreak continues, he is forced to confront hidden truths about himself and his family.

Ek Chatur Naar (September 12) - Theatres

The film, helmed by Umesh Shukla, is centred on Mamta Mishra (Divya Khossla Kumar), a seemingly naive but cunning small-town woman. When an exciting opportunity strikes her life, she finds herself ensnared in a game of unpredictable twists. Expect plenty of dark humour in this comedy thriller.

Love In Vietnam (September 12) - Theatres

Shantanu Maheshwari slips into the shoes of Manav, a Punjabi man, who falls head over heels in love with a Vietnamese woman, Linh, played by Khả Ngân. This cross-cultural love story, directed by Rahat Shah Kazmi, is based on the 1943 Turkish novel Madonna in a Fur Coat.