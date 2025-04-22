<i>Saiyaara</i>: Ananya Panday's Cousin Ahaan To Make His Debut With Mohit Suri's Directorial Under YRF Banner

Ahaan Panday, cousin of actress Ananya Panday, is all set to make his mark in Bollywood with Saiyaara.

Directed by Mohit Suri, the intense love story will be launched under the Yash Raj Films banner. The big announcement was shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Instagram.

The post also featured a snap of actress Aneet Padda, who will play the female lead.

Taran Adarsh shared exciting details about the film, writing, “YRF - Mohit Suri introduces two new talents in intense love story ‘Saiyaara' – Release date locked... #YRF and #MohitSuri join forces for the very first time to present an intense love story titled #Saiyaara.”

“Presented by #AdityaChopra and directed by #MohitSuri, #Saiyaara introduces two new talents – #AhaanPanday and #AneetPadda... The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on 18 July 2025,” the trade analyst added.

Taran Adarsh also highlighted that Saiyaara marks the first film to be produced by YRF's CEO, Akshaye Widhani.

Who Is Ahaan Panday?

Ahaan Panday is the son of Chikki (Aloke) Panday, who is Chunky Panday's younger brother. Ahaan's sister, Alanna Panday, is a popular content creator and was also seen on Prime Video's reality show — The Tribe. Behind the scenes, Ahaan has worked as an assistant director on projects like Freaky Ali, The Railway Men and Rock On 2.

Who Is Aneet Padda?

Aneet Padda is not new to the world of acting. In 2024, she was featured in the web series Big Girls Don't Cry. Before that, she appeared in Salaam Venky (2022), a family drama featuring Kajol and Vishal Jethwa.

Coming back to Saiyaara, the official Instagram handle of Yash Raj Films also dropped a note to announce the project.

It read, “Yash Raj Films' romantic film Saiyaara, which introduces Ahaan Panday in the Hindi film industry & also stars Aneet Padda as the female lead, is set to release on July 18, 2025 in theatres worldwide.”

Read the full note below:

Saiyaara marks the first-ever collaboration between YRF and Mohit Suri.