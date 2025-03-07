Emraan Hashmi Shares <i>Awarapan</i> Teaser. The Internet: "Is It A Re-Release Or A Sequel?"

Emraan Hashmi recently sparked curiosity among his fans with a social media post that has left them guessing.

On Friday, the actor shared a video on his Instagram handle, which seems to be connected to his 2007 film Awarapan. The video features the song Toh Phir Aao, adding to the intrigue.

Emraan Hashmi accompanied the video with the caption "Jumma Mubarak" and included the hashtag #Awarapan.

In the video, his character is shown traveling by boat in a picturesque setting and releasing pigeons from a cage, echoing a scene from the film involving Shriya Saran's character. A dialogue from Awarapan is also heard in the background, where Hashmi's character expresses his wish to sacrifice his life for a noble cause.

The post has led many fans to wonder if Awarapan is getting a sequel or if the film is set for a re-release. As soon as the video was posted, comments flooded in from excited fans, some hoping for a sequel, while others expressed their eagerness to experience the film again on the big screen.

Awarapan, directed by Mohit Suri, was released in 2007. The film starred Shriya Saran, Mrinalini Sharma, and Ashish Vidyarthi. It was produced by Mukesh Bhatt and became a cult favorite over the years.