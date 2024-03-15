Ahaan Panday, Ahead Of Debut Film, 'Bless-Ed By None Other Than' Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran with Ahaaan Panday. (courtesy: ahaanpandayy)

Ahaan Panday, who is all set to make his big Bollywood debut soon, recently met singer Ed Sheeran and documented the moment on social media. Ahaan posted pictures with the Shape Of You singer and and a video of the singer signing his guitar. Ahaan Panday captioned the post, "Been prepping on this guitar for my debut film and now I have it bless-Ed by none other than Ed Sheeran." Ahaan is the cousin of actress Ananya Panday (and son of Chunky Panday's brother, Chikki Panday).

According to an ANI report, "Ahaan has been shaped by Aditya Chopra personally for years. He has been kept under wraps by YRF so that he can focus on bettering his craft. To the industry, Ahaan Panday's launch is by far the biggest debut by a youngster in the Hindi film industry in years and YRF is showing its intent to create a star out of him. The massive project that he has been signed on for is the Mohit Suri love story."

Check out Ahaan Panday's post here:

Ed Sheeran met Shah Rukh Khan in Mumbai and Farah Khan had a whole lot of fun while directing Shah Rukh Khan and Ed Sheeran. Sharing a moment from the video, Farah Khan wrote on Instagram, "When you get to direct Ed Sheeran and Shah Rukh Khan you get?... #SherKhan of course."

During his trip, Ed Sheeran danced with Armaan Malik to the track Butta Bomma. Armaan Malik, who has previously collaborated with Ed Sheeran on the track 2step, captioned his Instagram video, "Favourite person in my city."

Ed Sheeran previously visited India in 2017 and he partied with Bollywood celebrities after his first ever India concert.