Saif Ali Khan Reveals When A Senior Actor Told Him To Hide His Marriage With Amrita Singh: 'Worst Advice'

Saif Ali Khan, who has been basking in the glory of his new release Kartavya, shared a "bizarre" piece of advice he received at the beginning of his career. Saif, who married 12-year-older Amrita Singh in 1991 just after stepping into the film industry, was told to hide his marriage, as many actors were advised back then.

"I remember that there was a senior actor from a different generation who told me not to tell anyone that I'm married. I don't know why he told me that. I think he was trying to say that it would have spoiled my image and fan following. It was the worst and most bizarre advice that someone ever gave me," he told News18.

Saif and Amrita share two children, Sara and Ibrahim. Saif married Kareena Kapoor in 2012, and they are parents to two sons, Taimur and Jeh.

While Amrita is now rarely seen at Saif's family gatherings, Sara and Ibrahim share a good rapport with Kareena Kapoor.

Speaking about Saif's relationship with Kareena, Ibrahim said in an earlier interview, "Now my dad is much happier with Bebo (Kareena Kapoor), and I've got two very handsome and naughty brothers. And my mom is the best mother ever. She takes great care of me, and I live with her. It's all good."

Recalling how his parents handled their divorce, Ibrahim said, "I was four or five years old, so I don't remember much. It was probably different for Sara, as she was older. But my mom and dad have done a great job of ensuring I didn't feel the pain that comes with a broken home. I never saw them lose their cool with each other. Some things are just not meant to be."

In terms of work, Saif will be seen in Priyadarshan's Haiwaan and Rahul Dholakia's Hum Hindustani next.