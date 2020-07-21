Saif Ali Khan Reveals His 'New Home' Is Keeping Him Busy. Details Here

Saif Ali Khan with Taimur (courtesy kareenakapoorkhan)

Actor Saif Ali Khan is often pictured stepping out of his house, with Taimur perched on his shoulders, and entering the building right across the lane. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, the Love Aaj Kal actor revealed that he is busy supervising the renovation work on his new home, which is location just opposite his current house. "Our new home is being renovated, which is why I hop across to see how things are coming along and not because I feel cooped in. I'm enjoying this time with my family," Saif Ali Khan was quoted as saying. The Mumbai Mirror article reported that Saif and his wife Kareena Kapoor are planning to rent the old apartment once they move in to their new home, which is bigger.

Saif and Kareena live with their son Taimur Ali Khan. Saif's kids with former wife Amrita Singh - Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan - stay with their mother.

However, supervising the finishing touches on the new home is not the only thing that's keeping Saif occupied - he is also apparently the in-house chef: "It's ironic that when I was playing a chef on screen, I didn't cook much. Now, I enjoy it and everyone enjoys my meals," he said. Talking about feeling stifled to getting accustomed to the "new normal" during the lockdown, Saif said that he turned to reading, music and future planning: "I did get a little edgy in the middle, but then, decided to focus on the things we can do, like reading, learning the guitar, cooking and planning for the future."

Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Jawaani Jaaneman. He will feature in an extended cameo in upcoming movie Dil Bechara. Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Bhoot Police are some of his upcoming movies. Last seen in Angrezi Medium, Kareena Kapoor's next project is Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan.