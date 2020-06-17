Trending: Taimur Adorably Crashes Dad Saif Ali Khan's Interview (Again)

A still from the viral clip. (Image courtesy: anupama.chopra)

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's little son Taimur occupied a spot on the list of trends on Wednesday after an adorable video of him video-bombing Saif's recent interview surfaced on the Internet. The little munchkin, who has previously also stole the show on the Internet by making appearances during his father's online interviews, did it again and we can't get enough of him. The video, which is going crazy viral on social media, is from Saif Ali Khan's interview with Film Companion's Anupama Chopra where the toddler, in a playful mood, can be seen crashing the interview. In the clip, Saif talks about his choice of films when Taimur enters the frame. Saif, who can't stop himself from laughing, then apologises for the interruption and gives Taimur a peck on his cheek. When Anupama Chopra calls the little munchkin "gorgeous," he replies, "I am not." After Saif tells him that she's calling him "handsome," he adorably says, "Thank you."

Check out the clip here:

Like we said above, this isn't the first time Taimur has made an appearance during Saif Ali Khan's interviews. Earlier this year, he crashed the actor's live interview wearing a Hulk mask and gloves. He also interrupted Saif when he was giving an interview to film critic Rajeev Masand in April.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena, who got married in 2012, welcomed their son in December, 2016. Saif's last films were Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and comedy-drama Jawaani Jaaneman. He will next be seen in Dil Bechara, Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Bhoot Police.