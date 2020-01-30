Saif Ali Khan, Parineeti Chopra, Arjun Kapoor And Other Stars Went On Blind Dates, Courtesy Karan Johar's New Netflix Show What The Love!

Arjun Kapoor with his date in a still from the show. (courtesy karanjohar)

Highlights Karan Johar hosts the show

What The Love! will stream on Netflix from January 30

The show also features several VJs and stand-up comedians

Karan Johar just channelled his inner cupid for Bollywood stars. The filmmaker is hosting a new Netflix show titled What The Love!, as a part of which, he sent Bollywood stars on blind dates. The blind dates were more like fun interactions between stars and their fans. On Wednesday, Karan posted a snippet from the show, in which Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Sunny Leone, Arjun Rampal, Huma Qureshi, Ali Fazal and many other Bollywood celebrities went on blind dates. Isn't that exciting? The video also featured VJs Shibani Dandekar, Cyrus Sahukar and comedian Mallika Dua.

Sharing the trailer of What The Love! Karan Johar wrote: "Had the best time interacting with these millennials and it was absolutely wonderful to get them ready for love. What The Love! Now streaming on Netflix."

Take a look at the video here:

Arjun Kapoor summed up his first blind date experience as "surprisingly fun." News agency IANS quoted him as saying, "It's my first blind date. Actually my first date really, especially since I've become an actor, so it was surprisingly fun. I was nervous but it was nice."

Meanwhile, Ali Fazal, who went on a same-sex date for the first time, said, "To begin with it was a very nervous experience, more for me because I've never been on a same sex date before. But I stayed on and was just having fun with him. I think that was quite a task and I actually feel good about it," IANS quoted Ali Fazal as saying.

What The Love! will stream on Netflix from January 30, 2020.

(With inputs from news agency IANS)