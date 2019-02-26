Saif Ali Khan On His Role in Ajay Devgn's Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior

Saif Ali Khan and Ajay Devgn in Omkara. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights Saif and Ajay Devgn are co-starring in a film after 13 years "I have been transported to a different era with this film," says Saif Taanaji is expected to release later this year

Saif Ali Khan and Ajay Devgn are co-starring in Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior, 13 years after they worked together in Vishal Bhardwaj's Omkara. Saif, who once again plays an antagonist opposite Ajay Devgn, talked to mid-day about his role in the film and said: "My character is the antagonist. But he just happens to be on the wrong side." In Omkara, Saif Ali Khan as Langda Tyagi gave a stiff competition to Ajay Devgn, who played the eponymous character. Speaking about the preparation, Saif Ali Khan said: "Since it is an action-packed film, I was required to look leaner. I had to be adept in horse riding. The fact that I was coming straight off Navdeep's (director Navdeep Singh) film made it tad easier. The physical prep has been rigorous for this film."

Saif Ali Khan was last seen onscreen in Baazaar, in which he played the role of a financial maven while he was also seen in the web-series Sacred Games, in which he starred as a cop. Both the roles are unlike the character Saif will play in Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior. "After Sacred Games, I have been transported to a different era with this film," he told mid-day.

Apart from Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior, Saif Ali Khan is busy filming the second season of Sacred Games. Saif Ali Khan has also signed up for Dil Bechara, an adaptation of The Fault In Our Stars, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi. His other reported upcoming projects are Go Goa Gone 2 and Race 4.

Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior, directed by Om Raut, is expected to open in theatres later this year.