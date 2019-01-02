Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior Director Shares A Still From The Film Featuring Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn in a still from Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior (Image courtesy omraut )

Highlights Ajay Devgn is playing the role of Subedar Taanaji Malusare The first poster of the film was shared by Ajay Devgn in 2017 Ajay Devgn was recently seen in an extended cameo in Simmba

Director of Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior Om Raut delighted Ajay Devgn fans with probably the best New Year's gift they could have possibly asked for. On Tuesday, the filmmaker shared a still from his upcoming film featuring Ajay Devgn and captioned it: "Happy New Year! Har Har Mahadev." The new still features Ajay Devgn in action with a sword in his hand and his face partially covered. Ajay Devgn is playing the role of Maratha leader Subedar Taanaji Malusare, who was one of Shivaji's close friends and aide. Saif Ali Khan is reportedly part of the period drama. Saif is playing the antagonist in the film - Mughal fort-keeper Udaybhan Rathod, according to reports.

The first poster of the film was shared by Ajay Devgn in 2017. "He fought for his people, his soil and his King Chhatrapati Shivaji. The unsung warrior of glorious Indian history, Subedar Taanaji Malusare," read Ajay Devgn's tweet.

He fought for his People, his Soil & his King Chhatrapati Shivaji. The unsung warrior of glorious Indian history, Subedar Taanaji Malusare. pic.twitter.com/3qTWvKdbol — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) July 19, 2017

Taanaji Malasure remains one of the most prominent figures in the Maratha history, who reconquered the fort of Kondana in 1670's Battle of Sinhagad with the help of his pet monitor lizard. Taanaji lost his life in the battle fighting Mughal fort-keeper Udaybhan Rathod.

Ajay Devgn was recently seen in an extended cameo in Rohit Shetty's Simmba. He was also seen in Raj Kumar Gupta's Raid in 2018, which also featured Ileana D'Cruz. The actor will also be seen in Total Dhamaal, which features Madhuri Dixit, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Dutt and Anil Kapoor.