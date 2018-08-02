An Update On Ajay Devgn's Taanaji

Ajay Devgn in and as Taanaji Malasure (Courtesy ajaydevgn)

Bhushan Kumar has come onboard to produce Ajay Devgn's Taanaji The Unsung Warrior, a tweet on TSeries' timeline confirmed on Thursday. Directed by Om Raut, the period drama, which features Ajay Devgn as the great Maratha warrior, will go on floors at the end of September this year. "Bhushan Kumar and Ajay Devgn have joined hands for Taanaji, a costume drama that will showcase the life of this unsung warrior of glorious Indian history, who fought for his people, his soil and his King Chhatrapati Shivaji. Directed by Om Raut," read the tweet. The makers are yet to announce the rest of the cast and the release date of the film.

#BhushanKumar & @ajaydevgn join hands for #TAANAJI, a costume drama that will showcase the life of this unsung warrior of glorious Indian history, who fought for his people, his soil & his King Chhatrapati Shivaji. Directed by #OmRaut.

Goes on floors end of September. pic.twitter.com/Rcv8slibiV — TSeries (@TSeries) August 2, 2018

IT'S OFFICIAL... Ajay Devgn and Bhushan Kumar join hands for #Taanaji... Filming starts 25 Sept 2018, after Ajay finishes shoot of Akiv Ali's next film [not titled yet] and #TotalDhamaal... Directed by Om Raut. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 2, 2018

The first poster of Taanaji was shared by Ajay Devgn last year. "He fought for his People, his Soil and his King Chhatrapati Shivaji. The unsung warrior of glorious Indian history, Subedar Taanaji Malusare," read Ajay Devgn's tweet.

He fought for his People, his Soil & his King Chhatrapati Shivaji. The unsung warrior of glorious Indian history, Subedar Taanaji Malusare. pic.twitter.com/3qTWvKdbol — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) July 19, 2017

Taanaji Malasure remains one of the most prominent figures in the Maratha history. He was one of Shivaji's closest friends and aide. The film traces the journey of the Maratha general, who reconquered the fort of Kondana in 1670's Battle of Sinhagad with the help of his pet monitor lizard. But Taanaji lost his life in the battle fighting the Mughal fort-keeper Udaybhan Rathod.

Ajay Devgn is currently busy with Akiv Ali's untitled film, which also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu. The actor will also be seen in Total Dhamaal, which features Madhuri Dixit, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Dutt and Anil Kapoor.