An Update On Ajay Devgn's Taanaji

Taanaji will go on floors at the end of September this year

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: August 02, 2018 14:03 IST
Ajay Devgn in and as Taanaji Malasure (Courtesy ajaydevgn)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Taanaji will be directed by Om Raut
  2. Taanaji will reportedly star Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist
  3. The release date of Taanaji is yet to be announced

Bhushan Kumar has come onboard to produce Ajay Devgn's Taanaji The Unsung Warrior, a tweet on TSeries' timeline confirmed on Thursday. Directed by Om Raut, the period drama, which features Ajay Devgn as the great Maratha warrior, will go on floors at the end of September this year. "Bhushan Kumar and Ajay Devgn have joined hands for Taanaji, a costume drama that will showcase the life of this unsung warrior of glorious Indian history, who fought for his people, his soil and his King Chhatrapati Shivaji. Directed by Om Raut," read the tweet. The makers are yet to announce the rest of the cast and the release date of the film.

 

 

 

 

The first poster of Taanaji was shared by Ajay Devgn last year. "He fought for his People, his Soil and his King Chhatrapati Shivaji. The unsung warrior of glorious Indian history, Subedar Taanaji Malusare," read Ajay Devgn's tweet.

 

 

Taanaji Malasure remains one of the most prominent figures in the Maratha history. He was one of Shivaji's closest friends and aide. The film traces the journey of the Maratha general, who reconquered the fort of Kondana in 1670's Battle of Sinhagad with the help of his pet monitor lizard. But Taanaji lost his life in the battle fighting the Mughal fort-keeper Udaybhan Rathod.

Ajay Devgn is currently busy with Akiv Ali's untitled film, which also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu. The actor will also be seen in Total Dhamaal, which features Madhuri Dixit, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Dutt and Anil Kapoor.

