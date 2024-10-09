<i>Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives</i>: Saif Ali Khan To Ranbir Kapoor, Expect To See These Stars In Cameos

The trailer of Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives Season 3 is out, and it has many surprises for fans. Apart from the original Bollywood wives -- Maheep Kapoor, Seema Kiran Sajdej, Neelam Kothari and Bhavana Pandey -- the Netflix show will have fresh faces, including Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi and Kalyani Saha Chawla. In addition to the lead cast, the upcoming season will be high on celebrity cameos.



In the trailer, Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima's younger brother, says she might “mess things up”. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan is seen discussing privileges with the leading ladies.



Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and Sussanne Khan make glamorous appearances, while Chunky Panday, Samir Soni, and Sanjay Kapoor, the three husbands, are likely to continue in their respective roles.



Sharing the trailer of Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives Season 3, Karan Johar wrote, “It's getting heated!! Mumbai meets Delhi in a fabulous face-off this season. Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives, arrives on 18th October, only on Netflix.”



Earlier, Karan Johar released a statement saying, “After the success of the first two seasons, the challenge for both the teams, at Dharmatic and Netflix, was to figure a way to give fans a season that has everything they love about the show and also manages to take them by surprise. So this season, the Bollywood Wives will step out of their comfort zone as they enter a new city and face off with Delhi's best-known divas. What happens when the bling of Delhi excess battles it out against the swag of Bollywood star power.”



He added, “Season 3 will be entertaining, funny, emotional, dramatic, over the top…but at the heart of it all, it remains an exploration of the many faces of friendship. If you have watched and loved us in the last two seasons, we assure you Season 3 will be worth the wait.”



Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives debuted in 2020 on Netflix. The show returned for its second season in 2022. Now, the third instalment, with a new title and introduction of some faces, will premiere on October 18. Are you excited about it?