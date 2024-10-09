National Awards: Karan Johar Shares Pics With Ayan Mukerji: "Here's To <i>Brahmastra</i> Being Etched In History"

Karan Johar celebrated the success of Brahmastra at the 70th National Film Awards by sharing a series of photos on social media. He along with director Ayan Mukerji received the National Film Award for Best Film in the AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comic) category during the ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan on Tuesday evening. On Instagram, Karan shared glimpses from the event along with a heartfelt note. One of the photos features Karan and Ayan beaming with pride as they hold their prestigious award and medals.

The caption read, "Every time I step onto this stage, it's always a different feeling of magic. But there's one feeling that always remains - gratitude. Thank you @mib_india for the constant support & strength for our film fraternity to tell stories and bring it to the people of our nation. And thank you to the audience, for the bountiful love that you shower. This is the third time for me on stage, and the magnanimity of it all is not lost on me. And what a day to celebrate - since today also marks 44 years of @dharmamovies!"

He added, "@ayan_mukerji, here's to #Brahmastra being etched in history. To the team, who made the magic happen - thank you!"

Before the ceremony, Karan expressed his excitement in a conversation with ANI, stating, "We are very excited that Brahmastra is getting so many honours and awards. We are here to receive it very humbly. We are very proud. Indian cinema has a very big role on the global map of cinema."

ICYDK, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is the first installment of a planned trilogy set in the Astraverse, directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film features a star-studded cast including Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The plot centres around Shiva, a DJ who discovers his unique connection to fire and the ability to awaken the Brahmastra, a powerful supernatural weapon capable of destroying the universe.