Ananya Panday Thanks Fans Post <i>CTRL</i>'s Success, "Reading Everything And Smiling Very Wide"

Ananya Panday Thanks Fans Post CTRL's Success, "Reading Everything And Smiling Very Wide"

Ananya Panday is ecstatic with the outpouring of love and praise she has been receiving for her performance in CTRL

Ananya Panday is happy and thankful for the success of her latest Netflix film CTRL. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, Ananya plays the role of a modern-day woman Nella Awasthi in the cyber-thriller. Elated with the outpouring of love and praise she has been receiving for her performance in CTRL, Ananya has now penned a note on Instagram, expressing gratitude. She wrote, “Grateful for all the love and appreciation Nella and CTRL are getting. Reading everything and smiling very wide. Vikramaditya Motwane, you know exactly how I feel. Love you toooo much and I can never thank you enough - this is a core memory and one of my biggest learnings. And none of this would be possible without the most amazing cast and crew.” She also urged everyone to watch the movie.  

Along with the write-up, Ananya Panday also dropped a series of pictures from the sets of CTRL. Some of the snaps show the actress in close-up shots, playing her character. She shares the frame with the cast and crew members in a separate photo. Everyone can be seen smiling beamingly in the group picture. Ananya unleashes her goofy side in one click, wearing a red cartoon helmet, indicating the fun she had while shooting for CTRL

Not only fans, but Ananya Panday's industry friends have also been heaping praise on the actress for her performance in CTRL. Samantha Ruth Prabhu called the film a “must-watch”. Giving a shoutout to Ananya on her Instagram Stories, Samantha wrote, “Highly recommend and a must-watch CTRL. It is gripping from start to finish and exceptionally well-made. Ananya Panday you beauty, your performance was outstanding. It made me quickly grab my phone and uninstall several apps."  

Apart from Ananya Panday, Vihaan Samat, Kamakshi Bhat, Ravish Desai and Devika Vatsa are also a part of CTRL. The movie explores the dark reality of the cyber world and the dangers of AI. CTRL premiered on the OTT platform on October 4. 

Before CTRL, Ananya Panday was seen in the Prime Video series Call Me Bae. The series has now been renewed for a second season.

