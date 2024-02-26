Saif Ali Khan And Abhishek Bachchan Attended ISPL Event In Style

Saif Ali Khan and Abhishek Bachchan at an event.

Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Abhishek Bachchan were pictured as they attended a press conference of ISPL (Indian Street Premiere League). In the press conference that was held in Mumbai on Sunday, Ghoomer star Abhishek Bachchan, the owner of Majhi Mumbai and Saif Ali Khan, co-owner of Tigers of Kolkata, were spotted wearing suits. Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), India's pioneering tennis ball T10 cricket tournament in January announced Bollywood celeb couple, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan as owners of the Kolkata team.

During a press conference in Mumbai, Saif Ali Khan was quoted as saying by ANI, "I am excited. It's a superb way to build technique from the ground up. When we used to field also, we were told, and my father used to say, that if you learn how to catch with a tennis ball, it's the proper way, because otherwise, the ball will bounce out of your hand unless you learn how to catch properly. So everybody starts with tennis ball cricket. The idea is, in such a massive country with such a large population, to allow discovery by getting down onto the street level and giving people a platform and a talent to play cricket like this. I think it's a great thing."

On being a co-owner of the Tigers from Calcutta, Saif Ali Khan told ANI, "Calcutta is a city that's very close to my heart. My mother and half of my family are from Calcutta. And the other half is, you know, are cricketers. So I think I'm a good brand ambassador for this team. I'm very keen to get going on the 6th of March. We play our first match and we're going to be there to support and watch."

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan will next be seen in Devara alongside Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in the film Ghoomer alongside Saiyami Kher.