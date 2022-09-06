Sai Pallavi Went On A Family Trip 'After Ages'. See Pics

Sai Pallavi shared this picture. (courtesy: saipallavi.senthamarai)

Sai Pallavi has treated her Insta family to some adorable pictures as she spends quality time with her family. Yes, the actress jetted off to an undisclosed location for a vacation with her parents, Radha Kannan, Senthamarai Kannan, and sister Pooja Kannan. On Monday, she shared a bunch of pictures offering a glimpse of her "family trip," and it's all about laughter and happiness. In the images, she looks beautiful in a sea green traditional outfit, sporting no make-up look. In the captions, she dropped a heart emoticon and used the hashtags, "Family trip after ages. This was special".

Here have a look:

Sai Pallavi often treats her Insta family to beautiful pictures of herself. On her birthday, the actress shared several photos showing off her no-makeup look. In the images, she can be seen flashing her million-dollar smile in a beautiful saree. Along with the photos, she shared a long note expressing her happiness. She wrote, "Today means so much more to me than just a day that marks my birth. I'm so overwhelmed with gratitude and joy when I look at my years on earth. I'm grateful for this life, for the experiences, for the love, tears, joy, for my health, for my family and friends and YOU ALL. You've all made my life so beautiful. Thank you!!! (this is an understatement) Bless me to be the best version of myself, to love selflessly and abundantly, to live a life that makes me happy of my existence". Check out the post below:

Here have a look at more pictures of Sai Pallavi:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sai Pallavi was last seen in the Tamil film Gargi. The actress is yet to announce her next projects.