Nani's Shyam Singha Roy In Race For Oscar Nominations In 3 Categories

Nani in a still from Shyam Singha Roy. (courtesy: YouTube)

The Telugu film Shyam Singha Roy, starring Nani and Sai Pallavi, is in the running for Oscar nominations in three different categories. The film will compete for Oscar nominations in these categories - Periodic film, background score and classical cultural dance Indie film, reported news agency ANI. The film will only be eligible for the award if it finds a place on the nomination list. The film has been directed by Rahul Sankrityan and its music has been composed by Mickey J Meyer. The film also starred Krithi Shetty, Madonna Sebastian and Rahul Ravindran. Co-produced by Venkat Boyanapalli under Niharika Entertainment, the film released to critical acclaim and impressive box-office numbers.

The film showcases the story of an aspiring filmmaker named Vasu (played by Nani), whose pursuit to make a perfect film, reminds him of his past life. Vasu remembers his previous life, in which he was a prolific writer named Shyam Singha Roy in Kolkata in the 1970s, who was in love with Rosie ( played by Sai Pallavi). The film released in December 2021.

The 95th Oscars will be held on March 12, 2023 at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre. The eligibility period will end on December 31, and nominees will be voted on between January 12 and January 17, 2023. The nominees will be announced on January 24, 2023, and the final vote will take place between March 2 and March 7, 2023. The submission deadline for general entry categories for the 2023 Academy Awards is November 15.

So far, the only Indian films to have been nominated for an Oscar so far have been Mother India, Salaam Bombay and Lagaan. India's history with the Oscar entries for the last few years were - Koozhangal, Jallikattu, Gully Boy, Village Rockstars, Newton, Visaranani, all of which have all failed to make the Oscar shortlist.

