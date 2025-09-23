<i>Ramayana</i> Actor Sai Pallavi Trolled For Wearing Swimsuit, Fans Defend Her

Sai Pallavi, who's known for calling out trolls, was targeted for her swimsuit pictures. Sai Pallavi went with her sister Pooja Kannan on a beach getaway. Pooja Kannan shared a few images on her Instagram feed. In the pictures, the sisters are seen having a blast. Trolls attacked Sai Pallavi in the comments section.

A comment read, "If Sai Pallavi wear sleeveless & short dress visits beach then which actress will protect our Indian culture? Give, answer for this all Sai Pallavi fans?"

"Hence proved she belongs to all so called heroine... keep aside of traditional wear...," read another comment.

While a section of the internet attacked her over her choice of outfits, Sai Pallavi's fans defended her.

A fan wrote in her defence, "To those few comments people wear a swimsuit while swimming!! People can wear what they are comfortable with. It's their choice. Stop intruding in other people's lives. N saipallavi ma'am told about her preferences (modest not traditional, don't over exaggerate) in movies not personal life. Everyone can do what they feel is right. U have no right to ask. It's their choice. Even in personal life she is simple and modest only. And we respect her for the person she is!"

Sai Pallavi made her acting debut with the Malayalam film Premam.

She has also starred in Tamil and Telugu hits. Her film credits include Maari 2, Love Story, Shyam Singha Roy, NGK, Athiran, Kali, Fidaa, Diya, Virata Parvam to name a few. She was last seen in the 2022 film Gargi. Her upcoming projects include SK 21 and Thandel. Sai Pallavi will be seen in the role of Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's magnum opus Ramayana.