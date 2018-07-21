Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3's Mahie Gill Says 'My Career Stopped With Dabangg'

Mahie Gill is currently busy promoting Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3

Actress Mahie Gill made her Bollywood debut with the critically acclaimed Dev.D in 2009, in which she played the modern rendition of Paro from Devdas. In the following year, she was cast in a supporting role in Salman Khan's Dabangg - something which she considers as a bad career choice, reported news agency PTI. "After Dev D, I had won a lot of appreciation and awards. People wanted to sign me for films. But I did Dabangg and it backfired big time. The producers started to offer me small roles," said Mahie. For Dev.D, the actress won Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress. Mahie played the role of Arbaaz Khan's onscreen love interest in Dabangg.

"I felt very bad but I did not know what was happening. I believe in destiny a lot, I think this was meant to happen. I did regret doing the role but now I do not," Mahie Gill added. Between Dev.D and Dabangg, Mahie featured in small-scale projects like Gulaal, Pal Pal Dil Ke Ssaat and Aagey Se Right. Mahie also resumed her role in the Dabangg sequel and PTI reports she took the decision on Arbaaz Khan's request, who also produced the movie.

Talking about joining commercial films such as Dabangg, Mahie Gill told PTI: "In my case, it backfired. My career stopped at that very point. Thanks to Tigmanshu Dhulia for offering me Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster series." The first of the series released in 2011, a year after Dabangg hit screens.

Mahie, who returns to Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster's third instalment, told PTI: "I am proud of this series. When we started with the first part, we did not think it will become a hit. The best about this franchise is that it is growing, the characters are the same but the story is in continuity. That is the beauty of this franchise."

Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 is headlined by Sanjay Dutt and also stars Jimmy Sheirgill. Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, the film is all set to hit screens on July 27.

(With PTI inputs)