Does Viral Audio Feature BR Ambedkar's Voice? A Fact Check

In a meeting, Dr Ambedkar spoke about the need for political power for the lower classes.

An audio clip is going viral online to claim that it features Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar's speech at the Second Round Table Conference that happened in London, United Kingdom in 1931.

But the truth is...: This voice belongs to a Malayalam actor Mammootty, who portrayed Dr Ambedkar in the 2000 biopic Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

How did we find out the truth?

We performed a relevant keyword search on Google, leading us to the original video from where the audio was picked up.

This audio originates from the 2000 biopic Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and features a Malayalam actor Mammootty's voice who portrayed Dr Ambedkar in the biopic.

At 1:37:20 timestamp, Dr Ambedkar's character starts his speech which can be heard in the viral video.

We also found the entire speech heard in the viral audio on the Ministry of External Affairs' website, in the collection of "Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's Writings and Speeches Part II."

In the fifth meeting of the Second Round Table Conference on 20 November 1930, Dr Ambedkar spoke about the need for political power for the lower classes. The full speech can be found on pages 529-535.

Conclusion: An audio clip from a biopic is going viral to falsely claim that it is a recording of Dr BR Ambedkar's original speech.

