Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 Poster: Sanjay Dutt Promises An 'Intense Film'

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: June 26, 2018 18:45 IST
Sanjay Dutt in a still from the film Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 (Courtesy duttsanjay

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "The story has just begun," Sanjay Dutt tweeted
  2. Sanjay Dutt will be seen playing the role of a gangster in the film
  3. The film will release on July 27

Actor Sanjay Dutt announced that he plays the titular gangster in Tigmanshu Dhulia's upcoming film Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 on Tuesday. The Khalnayak actor shared the first motion poster of Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 and promised that the film will be three times "more intense." The motion poster introduces Sanjay Dutt, who is dressed in a tuxedo and looks dangerous with a gun in his hand. He wrote: "Jee haan Main Hun Khalnayak... Ab Ban Gaya Hun Gangster! The story has just begun and it's three times more intense now." Sanjay Dutt previously played the role of a gangster in films like Vaastav and Kaante among others.
 

 


Earlier this year, Sanjay Dutt tweeted about the release date of the film. This is what Sanjay Dutt wrote:

 

 

 

 


The film also features Nafisa Ali, who will be seen playing the role of Sanjay Dutt's mother in the film. "Am excited to be playing Royalty. As the cast are old friends -shooting outdoor amazing - Tigmanshu you saw the potential in me so I am happy," Nafisa Ali had tweeted. Besides, we are to witness the collaboration of Kabir Bedi and Sanjay Dutt after a span of over three decades. The actors were last seen together in Yalgaar. Though little is known about the plot, we know Jimmy Shergill, Mahi Gill and Chitrangada Singh also play pivotal roles in the film.

Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster, which released in 2011, featured Randeep Hooda, Mahie Gill and Jimmy Sheirgill in lead roles. The second installment featured Irrfan Khan and Soha Ali Khan while Randeep Hooda's character was written out.

Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Bhoomi, which released in 2017. His role in Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 is totally different from his last release, where the actor played Aditi Rao Hydari's onscreen father.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt will be co-starring with Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur in Karan Johar's Kalank. The actor is also reviving his production firm after a gap of seven years with the Hindi remake of Telugu film Prasthaanam, which stars Manisha Koirala and Jackie Shroff. The actor will also be part of Ashutosh Gowariker's film on the Third Battle of Panipat (Panipat).

 

 

 

