PM Modi Meets Jain Monk Ratnasundersuri Maharaj In Maharashtra

Prime Minister Modi shared photos of his interaction with the Jain monk.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today met Jain monk and Padma Bhushan awardee, Jainacharya Ratnasundersurishwarji Maharaj Saheb in Maharashtra's Dhule on the sidelines of this election rallies in the state.

Prime Minister Modi shared photos on X and said, "In Dhule, met Jainacharya Ratnasundersurishwarji Maharaj Saheb. His contribution towards social service and spirituality is commendable. He is also admired for his prolific writing."

In Dhule, met Jainacharya Ratnasundersurishwarji Maharaj Saheb. His contribution towards social service and spirituality is commendable. He is also admired for his prolific writing. pic.twitter.com/GaohGs96Ef — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2024

Born on January 5, 1948, Jainacharya Ratnasundersuri Maharaj has written at least 400 books on spirituality and religion. In January this year, Union Home Minister Amit Shah released the 400th book of Jainacharya and also took blessings from the Jain monk.

In 2016, Prime Minister Modi released the 300th book of Jainacharya Ratnasundersurishwarji, titled - 'Maru Bharat, Saru Bharat' which was written in Gujarati and Hindi.

In 2017, he was conferred with Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian honour for his contribution to the field of spirituality.

The Prime Minister has started his week-long election campaign today in Maharashtra and at his rally at Dhule, he hit out at the opposition alliance, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), said the MVA is a vehicle that has neither wheels nor brakes, and there is a fight there to sit on the driver's seat.

Prime Minister Modi said only the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance will ensure speedy development of Maharashtra, adding that whenever he has asked for something from the people of Maharashtra, they have given him their blessings wholeheartedly. "I assure you that the pace at which Maharashtra's development has gained in the last two-and-a-half years will not be allowed to stop," he said at the rally.

Elections in Maharashtra will take place in a single phase on November 20 and votes will be counted three days later on November 23. The ruling Mahayuti alliance is up against the opposition MVA in the assembly elections.