Who Is Jam Saheb Of Nawanagar Whom PM Modi Paid Tribute To In Poland

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Poland, paid tribute to Jam Saheb of Nawanagar Memorial in Warsaw. The Prime Minister highlighted the humanitarian contribution of Jam Saheb Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji Jadeja, who provided shelter to Polish children left homeless due to World War II.



Sharing glimpses of wreath laying at Jam Saheb of Nawanagar Memorial in Warsaw, PM Modi wrote on X, "Humanity and compassion are vital foundations of a just and peaceful world. The Jam Saheb of Nawanagar Memorial in Warsaw highlights the humanitarian contribution of Jam Saheb Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji Jadeja, who ensured shelter as well as care to Polish children left homeless due to the Second World War. Jam Saheb is fondly remembered in Poland as Dobry Maharaja."

Humanity and compassion are vital foundations of a just and peaceful world. The Jam Saheb of Nawanagar Memorial in Warsaw highlights the humanitarian contribution of Jam Saheb Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji Jadeja, who ensured shelter as well as care to Polish children left homeless…

Who was Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji Jadeja?



Born on September 18, 1895, in Sarodar, Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji Jadeja was the son of the younger brother of Nawanagar ruler, Ranjitsinhji Vibhaji Jadeja. The Maharaja, also a famous cricketer, adopted Digvijaysinhji and raised him as his successor.

Digvijaysinhji completed his education at Rajkumar College, Malvern College and the University College London. He started his military career in 1919 and ended it with the rank of Lieutenant General in 1947.

He succeeded his uncle, who adopted him as his heir, to be the Maharaja of Nawanagar from 1933 to 1948, as per the National Portrait Gallery.

Digvijaysinhji was the longest-serving president of the Rajkumar College's Governing Council in Rajkot and served from 1939 until his death. He was knighted in 1935 for his outstanding contributions. He provided shelter to more than 1,000 Polish children evacuated from the Soviet Union in 1941 at the time of World War II.

These children, who were mainly orphans and refugees, were brought to India, and the Jam Saheb took care of them by providing food, education and cultural activities.

He worked towards the establishment of the Polish children's camp in Jamnagar-Balachadi in 1942, providing schools, hospitals, libraries and other amenities. The Maharaja personally oversaw the camp, and this generous act inspired others, helping around 5,000 Polish children survive the Second World War.

In March 2016, 50 years after his demise, Poland adopted the resolution on the commemoration of the 'Good Maharaja' to honour his help to Polish children and refugees. The country also set up the 'Jam Saheb Of Nawanagar Memorial'.

According to IANS, a monument, commemorating Jam Saheb Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji Jadeja, was unveiled at the Square of the Good Maharaja in Warsaw's Ochota in October 2014. A total of eight Polish primary and secondary schools are also named after him, the report added.

Over the last several decades, the Polish refugees and their descendants have expressed gratitude towards the 'Good Maharaja' and organised several events to keep the memories alive.