Saba Azad On Dealing With People's Perceptions:'They Don't Know Me'

Actress Saba Azad is super busy with the promotional campaign for her recently released comedy-drama series Who's Your Gynac? The Amazon mini web show revolves around Saba's Dr Vidushi, a modern-age Gynac who juggles between her career and personal life. Vibha Chibber, Karishma Singh, Aaron Koul and Kunal Thakur are also part of the show. Now, Saba Azad has opened up about her journey in the industry and how she deals with what people think about her. Speaking to Instant Bollywood, the actress said that if she starts worrying about what everyone thinks about her, she won't be able to work ever.

Saba Azad, who has been on stage since she was four years old, also addressed if she is scared that “the credit [of her hard work] will be given [away] because of different reasons and your personal life might overshadow all the work you have done.” The actress said, “Of course, that's a thought that goes through people's minds. Because of the association I have been exposed to a lot more people. If I start worrying about what everybody else thinks, how will I do the work I am doing? And those of them who are looking at me and saying aha whatever it is that they have to say. They don't know me.”

Talking about the attention she has been getting from people, Saba Azad added, “Of course, it takes time I think in the start. It was just the attention. It was just about the association. No one really cares who I am. Yes, in all honesty and also being aware of that. That this is not you and people are curious. People look up to the people they admire. It took me a little time to get used to that kind of attention.”

Saba Azad is currently dating Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan. The two made their relationship official at Karan Johar's 50th birthday party.