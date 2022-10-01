Saba Azad Reviews Boyfriend Hrithik Roshan's Vikram Vedha: 'You Make Me So Proud Ro'

Saba Azad shared this image. (courtesy: sabazad)

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's Vikram Vedha was released in theatres on September 30. It is an official Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil film of the same name. Now, Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend Saba Azad has also given a shout-out to the actor for his “excellent performance” in the Pushkar-Gayatri directorial. Saba has shared a picture of Hrithik's character on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Congratulations on an excellent performance to the most hard-working human I know… you make me so so proud Ro.” The Tamil version featured R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles.

Saba Azad has also congratulated the entire team of Vikram Vedha. The actress stated that she has watched the film twice and will watch it again and again. “Congratulations to team Vikram Vedha for a super engaging film. I have seen it twice and I am gonna see it again and again,” she said.

Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife, interior designer Sussanne Khan also shared a note on Instagram. Terming the film a “huge Blockbuster”, Sussanne said, “RA RA RA RA…Rooooom this is by far one of my favourite movies ever. Superbly gripping and full of thrills. Congratulations to Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan and the entire team for this tremendous entertainer. This one is going to be a huge Blockbuster.”



Vikram Vedha also stars Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf and Yogita Bihani in the pivotal roles. Hrithik Roshan will be next seen in Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone. The Siddharth Anand project is India's first aerial action film. Anil Kapoor is also part of the project.

Saif Ali Khan, meanwhile, has Adipurush. Prabhas and Kriti Sanon are also part of the film. The Om Raut directorial will release on January 12, 2023.