Saba Ali Khan Has Been Wanting To Post This Family Throwback 'For A While'

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan, on Tuesday, treated the actor's fans to a throwback family picture. Saba shared a picture featuring her and her siblings, Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan on Instagram. The picture also featured Soha Ali Khan's husband, actor Kunal Kemmu, and their daughter Inaaya. In the picture, Soha Ali Khan can be seen holding baby Inaaya in her arms, as she smiles for the camera. Besides Soha, Saif, Kunal and Saba, can also be seen wearing bright smiles on their faces in the picture. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Saba wrote: "Flashback!.Family ties...we stick together. Been wanting to post this for a while.... Simple carefree and happy times." While the family picture is complete with Soha, Saif, Saba and Kunal, Saif Ali Khan's wife, actress Kareena Kapoor is missing from it.

Saba Ali Khan's Instagram feed is a repository of some of the most unseen pictures of the Pataudi family. Last week, she had dug out, one of her "hidden treasures," featuring her and Soha with Kareena Kapoor. The picture was clicked on the third birthday celebration of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur Ali Khan. In the picture, Soha and Kareena, can be seen twinning in matching outfits. "A Moment in time .... #Don't know where this pic was until NOW!Hidden treasures #saturdaypost #familylove #timtim #3rd #birthday #sisters #forever #love #you #kareenakapoorkhan #sohaalikhan #myjaan #inaayanaumikemmu #always," Saba wrote in the caption of the post.

Earlier, on the occasion of Mother's Day, Saba Ali Khan had shared a collage featuring some priceless pictures of herself with her mother, actress Sharmila Tagore. The collage also consisted of some pictures of Kareena and Soha, with their children.

Daughter of Sharmila Tagore and late cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, Saba Ali Khan is a jewellery designer by profession. Besides sharing pictures of the Pataudi family on social media, she often gives a glimpse of her jewellery designs to her Instafam.