"Don't F***ing Push": Russell Crowe Warns Paris Fans Seeking Autograph

A video of Hollywood star Russell Crowe issuing a stern warning to fans looking for his autograph outside his hotel in Paris has gone viral and sparked mixed reactions. While some users felt the Oscar-winning actor was too harsh with his words, many came out in his support, saying that he was simply setting boundaries with the crowd.

In a viral clip, the Gladiator star told fans to remain calm and avoid pushing towards him. “Stay where you are, don't f—ing push in on me. I'll come to you. Give everyone space,” he said. “As soon as somebody is a d–k, I'm gone. You got me?” Following his warning, several fans agreed and the actor continued signing autographs.

The video quickly garnered attention on social media, leading to a debate among users. One user said, “I don't blame him. Those people are vultures with no regard for anyone but themselves. Good for him! BOUNDARIES.”

Another user commented, “None of those people are fans they just get signed to sell on ebay.”

“These fans can be mental and he's obviously sick of it. They don't understand boundaries,” mentioned someone else.

Meanwhile, an individual said, “While they actively seek fame, they frequently regard their fans with contempt, viewing them as irritating fools. Without the support of those fans, such celebrities would neither achieve wealth nor attain the fame they enjoy. ”

“Don't forget to be humble because without fans, he's a nobody,” mentioned another person.

Crowe is currently in Paris with his girlfriend, Britney Theriot, where the couple attended the opening day of the French Open tennis championships on Sunday, May 24.

While the 62-year-old star was seen dressed in a navy suit and gray waistcoat with a light blue tie and shades for the occasion, his 42-year-old girlfriend was wearing a black blazer with a white shirt.

The actor, who was previously married to Danielle Spencer for nearly a decade and shares two sons: Charles, 22, and Tennyson, 19, has been with Theriot for over five years.