Netflix Bids Goodbye To Emily In Paris And The Lincoln Lawyer 

Netflix is wrapping up two of its most popular drama series following a six-year run. The streaming giant announced last week that both Emily in Paris and The Lincoln Lawyer are going to end with their upcoming seasons, which are currently filming.

While on one hand Lily Collins' Emily will embark on her sixth and final season in Greece, the Michael Connelly adaptation will end with season 5, which is inspired by the seventh book in the series, titled Resurrection Walk.

Netflix Says Goodbye to Emily in Paris and The Lincoln Lawyer

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins decided to break the news directly to the fans with a behind-the-scenes production video. “After six unforgettable years of playing Emily Cooper, I'm here to share that this upcoming sixth season will be our final,” Collins wrote on Instagram, adding, “Season 6 will bring you everything you love about the show and serve as the final chapter in Emily's adventure of a lifetime.”

Emily in Paris debuted in 2020 and soon became a global phenomenon. The series spent 32 weeks on Netflix's Global Top 10 list and secured the number 1 spot in 90 countries.

Meanwhile, according to a report by Netflix Tudum, The Lincoln Lawyer Season 5 is going to be the final season of the series. The series originally faced a rocky road to screen, and CBS reportedly scrapped the project in 2020 just as the pandemic took hold. However, Netflix rescued the show and turned the Michael Connelly book adaptation into a massive streaming hit.

What Are the Creators Saying?

Emily in Paris creator Darren Star thanked the viewers in a statement shared by Netflix Tudum. “As we embark on the final season, I am so grateful to Netflix, Paramount and, most importantly, the fans who have taken this incredible journey with us,” he shared. According to Netflix, the final will include filming in Greece, Monaco, and Paris.

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo stars in the legal drama, The Lincoln Lawyer, which is all set for its 5th and final season. Series co-runners and executive producers Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez talked about the final season in an official statement.



“While it is, of course, bittersweet, it's also an amazing opportunity to bring this adventure to a close and perhaps chart a new course for some of our characters into the future,” the duo shared, as per Netflix Tudum reports. “We are immensely grateful to Netflix and A+E Studios for the opportunity to land this plane the right way,” they added.

While filming of the final seasons for both the shows is currently underway, Netflix is yet to announce the release date of these final seasons.