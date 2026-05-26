Scavengers Reign Leaving Netflix Months After Fans Hoped For Renewal

The future of the animated sci-fi series Scavengers Reign has taken another disappointing turn. After Netflix added the show to its platform in 2024, many viewers hoped the streaming giant would continue the story with a second season. Despite positive reactions, the streamer decided not to renew the show for another season and recent reports claim that the series will also leave Netflix on May 31.

Created by Joe Bennett and Charles Huettner, the animated series follows the crew members of a damaged spaceship who gets stranded on the mysterious planet Vesta, where they must fight to stay alive in an unfamiliar and deadly environment. While the show's exit from Netflix has upset many, fans will still be able to watch it on HBO Max.

When Scavengers Reign was first released, it received enthusiastic responses for its unusual animation style and engaging story. Even with all the positive reviews and fan support, the show was cancelled after only one season. When Netflix acquired the rights for the series, it gave fans hope that the platform might continue the story with new episodes.

At the time, co creator Joe Bennett and producer Sean Buckelew spoke with What's On Netflix and revealed that there were no plans to continue the show with a second season.

Bennett explained that the team already had ideas and plans for where the story can go in the future, but they preferred to keep things “loose and fluid.” He said this allowed them to make changes whenever needed during the creative process. The creator also shared that they do have thoughts about a possible second season, but nothing can move forward unless the show receives enough support and viewership.

Buckelew explained that many mistakenly believed it was created as a limited series, “which is not true.” He said the creators were aware that “shows get cancelled in the streaming era,” so they wanted the first season to feel complete on its own instead of ending with unfinished storylines.

At the same time, Buckelew Buckelew shared that there was still a huge part of the show's world left unexplored, as the story only covered a small area of the alien planet. Still, he also added that they'll never want to continue making seasons if they ever felt they had run out of fresh ideas for the story.

Scavengers Reign features voice performances from Wunmi Mosaku as Azi, Bob Stephenson as Sam, Sunita Mani as Ursula, Ted Travelstead as Kamen and Alia Shawkat as Levi. The series also includes appearances from Pollyanna McIntosh, Dash Williams, Freddy Rodriguez, Sepideh Moafi and Skyler Gisondo.