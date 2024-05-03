Ruslaan Box Office Collection Day 7: Aayush Sharma's Film's Week 1 Report Card

A still from Ruslaan. (courtesy: aaysharma)

Ruslaan, released on April 26, is failing to meet the expectations at the box office. On its first Thursday, the action film collected ₹ 31 lakh, according to a Sacnilk report. So far, the movie, directed by Karan Butani, has amassed a total of ₹ 4.02 crore. Ruslaan is headlined by Aayush Sharma. He plays the role of a dead terrorist's son, who is later adopted by a police officer and wishes to become a true patriot. The film also features Sushrii Mishraa, Vidya Malvade, Sangay Tsheltrim, Jagapathi Babu, and Manish Gaharwar in key roles. Ruslaan has been produced by KK Radhamohan.

Ruslaan marks the Bollywood debut of Sushrii Mishraa. Recently, the actress shared her experience of working in the movie. In an interview with Femina, Sushrii said, “It feels absolutely surreal, and I'm so grateful. Ruslaan is the absolute dream debut with the perfect star cast, where I got to showcase all my skills, from dancing to acting to action. And, to be honest, right now, the fire in my belly is only burning brighter than ever, and I'm ever so determined to work harder and be a better actor and a better human being.”

Talking about her character (Vaani) in Ruslaan, Sushrii Mishraa mentioned, “What attracted me to the character was that Vaani was no ordinary heroine, and it was not written as an ordinary lead character. She is a beauty with brains and a lot of grit. She is a woman of substance and expression extremely pivotal to the story; the writer, Yunus Sajawal, sir, who is a highly celebrated writer, was very kind to narrate the film to me when I was offered the film and halfway through, the narration, I was convinced that this is the best, way to start my journey.”

“Vaani is such a powerful character that in the beginning, I just kept pinching myself because I could not believe that I had been cast for such a powerful role and that only kept the fire in my belly burning. And I just wanted to make everyone proud for the faith that they have shown in me. I've always just wanted to live up to the opportunity every single moment. Whenever you play any character, it leaves a little bit of it with you, and I will always carry Vaani with me no matter where I go,” Sushrii Mishraa added.