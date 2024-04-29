Ruslaan Box Office Collection Day 3: Aayush Sharma's Film's Weekend 1 Report Card

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: aaysharma)

The box office numbers for Ruslaan saw a slight increase on its first Sunday. On day 3, the movie headlined by Aayush Sharma minted ₹0.79 crore, according to a Sacnilk report. So far, the Karan Butani directorial has amassed ₹2.09 crore, the report added. Ruslaan narrates the story of a dead terrorist's son who wants to save the nation and become a true patriot. The film also features Sushrii Mishraa, Vidya Malvade, Sangay Tsheltrim, Jagapathi Babu, and Manish Gaharwar in important roles. Released on April 26, Ruslaan has been backed by K. K. Radhamohan.

Ahead of Ruslaan's release, Aayush Sharma posted a video on Instagram to showcase his significant physical transformation for the film. Alongside a montage of his intense gym workouts, the actor shared, “This is what happens when the director says we shoot the bare body fight in 25 days. It's supposed to be in Azerbaijan and we shoot in -6 degrees. Abs which are cinematically important in reality are the muscles that can betray you very soon. Takes time to come and slight oversight and your tummy is back out. Though it's not healthy to constantly be in a 6 pack condition I try my best to stay in shape. Unlike popular opinion, maintaining the shoot condition throughout the year is neither healthy nor advised.”

Aayush Sharma continued, “Unfortunately due to a shoulder injury I had started going easy with my workouts and not giving my best. Body had adapted to the diet so I had started eating a lot of home food to shake things up. But when Karan narrated the action sequence I was thrilled and excited, I knew this is going to be the best and most challenging sequence of Ruslaan. Not only for me but also for the whole crew. Freezing climate and uncontrolled shoot location. But the whole Ruslaan team was excited to shoot this sequence.”

In an NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, “Ruslaan is, in a way, both a reaction to and an extension of the flurry of propaganda films that Bollywood has been producing of late to advocate turbo-charged nationalistic fervour, vilify communities that are singled out for outright othering and peddle selective history to further a particular ideology.”

“It is a reaction because the protagonist is a Muslim boy out to outdo all pop patriots, contemporary as well as historical, that Hindi films have paraded across the big screen in recent years. But Aayush Sharma is no Akshay Kumar. He is not even a Vidyut Jammwal. His heroics ring hollow because they ride on notions that have done to death,” Saibal Chatterjee added.