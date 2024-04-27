Ruslaan Box Office Collection Day 1: Aayush Sharma's Film Gets A Slow Start

A still from Ruslaan. (courtesy: aaysharma)

Ruslaan has made a decent start at the box office on its opening day. On day 1, the action-packed film minted ₹55 lakh through ticket sales, according to a Sacnilk report. Directed by Karan Butani, the movie stars Aayush Sharma in the lead role. The story follows Ruslaan, the son of a dead terrorist, who goes to great lengths to safeguard the nation and earn the title of a true patriot. In addition to Aayush Sharma, the film features Sushrii Mishraa, Vidya Malvade, Sangay Tsheltrim, Jagapathi Babu, and Manish Gaharwar in pivotal roles. Ruslaan has been produced by KK Radhamohan.

On Thursday, the creators of Ruslaan organised a premiere night, which was attended by Aayush Sharma's brothers-in-laws – Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan – and other Bollywood celebrities such as Tusshar Kapoor and Zaheer Iqbal. Following the screening, Salman Khan shared a picture from the event on his Instagram Stories. The snapshot captured the superstar posing with his sister Aprita Khan, brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and their children – Ayat and Ahil. While the couple twinned in black outfits, Salman opted for a casual and cool look. In his caption, Salman simply wrote, “#Ruslaan.”

In an NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Ruslaan 1.5 out of 5 stars. He wrote, “Ruslaan is a painfully bloated concoction that features an invincible fighter committed to his national and personal mission. At the slightest provocation he launches into a harangue against those that cast an evil eye on India and continually preens about his unalloyed deshbhakti. Ruslaan is marred by the yawning gap that separates intention and outcome. The protagonist passes himself off as a music teacher who never lets his guitar out of his sight. How we keep wishing that he would choose violence over music.”

“The man is unable to produce a single passable song. The notes that he strikes are much worse than the mess he creates when he flails his arms and lets his fists fly. The hero rushes in whenever and wherever danger lurks and goes hell for leather against the enemies of the country even at the cost of rubbing his boss, R&AW agent Mantra (Vidya Malvade), up the wrong way,” Saibal Chatterjee added.