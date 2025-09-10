Rupali Ganguly Slams Civic Body Over 2.5-Hour Drive To Reach Set Amid Traffic: "Stop Taking Mumbaikars For Granted"

Rupali Ganguly of Anupamaa fame recently lashed out at BMC over the traffic chaos and haphazard management outside Film City, Mumbai. She called them out as her journey to Film City, which is about 14 km, took twice her usual time. Expressing her frustration, the actress suggested certain responsible measures that the BMC should take to control the traffic.

What's Happening

Rupali Ganguly was unhappy with the "haphazard" functioning of the BMC, which caused her journey to her set in Film City, Mumbai, to take 2.5 hours.

The situation was further worsened due to metro construction in the city, which the actress suggested should take place during early morning hours between 3 AM and 4 AM to avoid traffic jams.

The actress, who took a rickshaw to Film City, shared a clip of the traffic chaos on her X feed and wrote, "Still stuck for over 1 hour now outside Film City! For a 14 km distance, it takes me 2 hours to get home at night, and mornings usually 1 hour, but because of @mybmc's haphazard functioning, it took me 2 and a half hours to get to my set!! Stop taking #mumbaikars for granted @mybmc!!!!"

Still stuck for over 1 hour now outside filmcity !

For a 14 km distance it takes me 2 hours to get home at night and mornings usually 1 hour but because of @mybmc haphazard functioning it took me 2 and a half hours to get to my set !! Stop taking #mumbaikars for granted @mybmc… pic.twitter.com/ZIBKVViVst — Rupali Ganguly (@TheRupali) September 10, 2025

She added, "I have been waiting outside Film City. Now there is some metro construction going on outside Film City. And this so-called management of the Metro, the BMC, whoever is responsible, had to get such a big container. Half the road is anyway blocked because of it. If they had to bring this, they should have done it at 3 AM-4 AM. Not at a time when everybody is going to work. At 10 AM!"

She also shared the video on Instagram and wrote, "Stuck for over 1 hour now!!! BMC, you are the most disorganised and literally the pits! Stop taking the public for granted."

Instagram/Rupali Ganguly

About Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly gained massive fame with her television show Anupamaa, where she plays the titular character Anupamaa Joshi. Her journey and the serial's narrative, where she transcends from a timid housewife to an empowering woman, has a huge fan following among the Indian audience.

In A Nutshell

Rupali Ganguly recently shared a video clip of uncontrollable traffic outside Mumbai's Film City and called out the BMC for their mismanagement. She stated that she had been stuck outside Film City for over an hour and that it had taken twice her usual time to reach her set.

ALSO READ | Raveena Tandon And Rupali Ganguly Applaud Supreme Court's New Stray Dogs Order: "Better Sense Has Prevailed"