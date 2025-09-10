"Khan Family Wanted To Set Up Arbaaz By Pushing Me Out," Director Abhinav Kashyap Amid <i>Dabangg</i> Fiasco

Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap, who has recently called Salman Khan a "gunda" in a fresh attack, said the Khan family robbed him of credit for Dabangg as they wanted to "set up" Arbaaz Khan's career.

What's Happening

During an interview with Screen, Abhinav Kashyap once again accused the Khan family of stealing credit for Dabangg, which completes 15 years today.

"They have claimed credits for things they haven't done. It's a landmark film in their career, and they felt the need to take the entire credit, so it's a compliment to me. Success has many fathers, failure has none. What happened to me after Dabangg—exactly the opposite happened to me after Besharam. I was pushed out of Dabangg, the credit wasn't shared. I think it was a deliberate attempt by the Khan family to set up Arbaaz," he claimed.

When asked why he didn't call them out at the time, he said he was too young and new to do so.

"Once I put the film together, they realised that they had a winning product on their hands. Then, everyone wanted the credit and I was pushed out during the marketing of the film. I had a dream to make a film and I stepped away. What is the point of fighting at that time? They did subtle things to keep my name out. I was very young, doing my first film. It was fine to quietly get out," Kashyap said.

For the unversed, Arbaaz Khan directed Dabangg 2, while he was a producer for the original film.

"Dabangg was an opportunity for Arbaaz to settle himself financially by turning a producer. He set the condition that he'd do it only if he produced it, so I agreed. They monopolised all the rights, but they forgot about it while making the film. Later on, when the first print came out and they saw it, they realised there was something good on their hands. Then, they sidelined me in the marketing and the process of clearing credits started," he further added.

Background

In 2020, the director accused Salman Khan and his brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan, as well as veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, of sabotaging his career in a Facebook post. After one such interview in 2020, Arbaaz Khan said he would take legal action against the filmmaker.

Salman Khan has never publicly addressed the feud to date, but Kashyap continues to attack him from time to time.