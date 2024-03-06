To Birthday Girl Janhvi Kapoor, With Love From Rumoured Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya

Shikhar Pahriya shared this image. (courtesy: shikharpahariya

We can't keep calm because it's Janhvi Kapoor's birthday. From Ananya Panday to Khushi Kapoor, and Bollywood's BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, affectionate messages have poured in from all corners to wish the star. However, the much-awaited post we've all been anticipating is finally here. Zero points for guessing, it's from Janhvi Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend, Shikhar Pahriya. In his Instagram Stories, he has shared a picture that features both of them standing in front of the Eiffel Tower. Though they are turning away from the camera, Shikhar's arm is wrapped around Janhvi's shoulder, and her arm is around her rumoured beau's waist. Did we hear awww, already? Keeping it simple yet sweet, Shikhar Pahriya captioned the post by writing, “Happy Birthday” along with a red heart emoji.

Up next, Shikhar Pahariya shared a picture of Janhvi Kapoor sitting on a couch with two dogs. “Love from all your babies,” reads the text attached to the picture.

In January, Janhvi Kapoor talked about Shikhar Pahariya on Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan Season 8. The star, who appeared on the show alongside her sister, actress Khushi Kapoor, faced a question from the host, “You have had an interesting path of love, you were dating Shikhar, and then you dated someone else and now you are dating Shikhar again. True or false?”

In response, Janhvi Kapoor stated, “I won't say that but I will say this, he is, not just for me, but for her (Khushi), for dad and everyone in our family, he has been there from the start as a friend. Not in a way that made me feel like he is expecting anything or he is a pushover or any of those things. He was just there in a very selfless dignified way and in a way that I have not seen many men capable of being there for another human being."

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. She will be seen soon in Devara.